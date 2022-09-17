CoinLoan (CLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $139,345.00

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $31.34 million and approximately $139,345.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for about $16.07 or 0.00080880 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.51 or 1.00860167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00833829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was February 16th, 2018. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

