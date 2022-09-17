Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $163.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 3.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,152. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

