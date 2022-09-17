Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the August 15th total of 924,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cohn Robbins Stock Up 2.1 %

CRHC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 142,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,070. Cohn Robbins has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Cohn Robbins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 407,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cohn Robbins

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

