Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IJR stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.02. 309,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,642. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

