Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

