Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Shares Down 2.5%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05. 233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

