Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.25.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $130.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.