City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -1,600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

NYSE CIO opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $481.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in City Office REIT by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

