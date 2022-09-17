City Holding Co. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 160,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 93,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.