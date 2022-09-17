City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 134,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 346,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,245,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $204.44. 27,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

