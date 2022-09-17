City Holding Co. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,903,469 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,850,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after buying an additional 506,659 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 817,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 22.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 342,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

