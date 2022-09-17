City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $282.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

