City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,497,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

