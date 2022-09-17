Citigroup Raises United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $27.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.61.

NYSE:X opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

