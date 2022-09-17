CIBC Cuts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$36.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLC. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.14.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.67. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$25.30 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The firm has a market cap of C$863.78 million and a P/E ratio of 23.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,976. In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at C$335,643.75. Also, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,976. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,395 shares of company stock worth $155,086.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

