CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,835 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $221,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

