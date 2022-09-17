CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 15,986 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,969,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after buying an additional 224,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

BEN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. 5,513,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,452. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at $420,178.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,802,405 shares of company stock valued at $58,887,377. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

