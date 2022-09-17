CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 15,986 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,969,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after buying an additional 224,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
BEN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. 5,513,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,452. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at $420,178.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,802,405 shares of company stock valued at $58,887,377. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
