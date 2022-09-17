CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

