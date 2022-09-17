CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after buying an additional 865,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,123. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

