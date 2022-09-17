CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $7.59 on Friday, hitting $154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

