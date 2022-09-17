CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $17.40 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ONEOK worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Trading Down 3.6 %

ONEOK stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.22. 5,467,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

