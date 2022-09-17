CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,427. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.