CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.56 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,065. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

