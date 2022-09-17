CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.74 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,527,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.80. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.