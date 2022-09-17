Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.64.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $76.32 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.