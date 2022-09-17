Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHYHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $526.25.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

