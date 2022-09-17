China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of SNP remained flat at $45.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

China Petroleum & Chemical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.7%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 248.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

