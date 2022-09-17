Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Up 3.2%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.25. 3,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 13,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.58 million and a P/E ratio of -24.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 21.33 and a quick ratio of 21.02.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

