Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (CHMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 25th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 102.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

