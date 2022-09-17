Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 190.9% in August

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Down 1.5 %

Central Securities stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,644. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

