Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441. Ceapro has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

