CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $7.13 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

