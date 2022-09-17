CBC.network (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

CBC.network (CBC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. CBC.network has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $154,736.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,871.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005490 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065011 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00077863 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CBC.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars.

