Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Caterpillar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

CAT stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

