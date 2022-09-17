Cat Token Price Reaches $0.13 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $878,453.53 and approximately $2,535.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cat Token

Cat Token’s launch date was August 9th, 2020. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com.

Buying and Selling Cat Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CAT token is a community-driven meme token with a max supply of 15 million tokens. The project aims to create some memes and trading cards (NFT’s).”

