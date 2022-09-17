Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.85 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for about 3.6% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne Stock Performance

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $82.10. 3,571,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.