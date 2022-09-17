Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.71 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. EnerSys comprises 1.1% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 526,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,796. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

