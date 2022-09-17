Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €113.15 ($115.46) on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €104.55 ($106.68) and a 1 year high of €202.00 ($206.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of €131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

