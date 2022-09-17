Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($214.29) to €156.00 ($159.18) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

CZMWY stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. 1,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $109.65 and a 52-week high of $234.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.14.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

