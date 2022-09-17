CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the August 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CareCloud Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 38,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,297. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.48 million. Analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CareCloud by 73.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

