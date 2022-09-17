Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,841.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

