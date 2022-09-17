Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.29

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.29 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.69). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 60.80 ($0.73), with a volume of 54,523 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Capital & Regional Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £95.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10.

Capital & Regional Cuts Dividend

About Capital & Regional

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

