Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,187,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,574. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.71.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

