Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,447,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,321. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

