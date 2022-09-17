CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,678. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.