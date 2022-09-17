CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,678. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
