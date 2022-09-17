Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.86.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 3.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.09. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 3.00 and a twelve month high of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.