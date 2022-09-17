Cam Gallagher Sells 12,500 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 1,679,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,619. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

