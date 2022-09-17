BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BYD Trading Down 0.5 %

BYD stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. BYD has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.