BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
BYD Trading Down 0.5 %
BYD stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. BYD has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54.
About BYD
