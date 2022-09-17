Busy DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $177,095.48 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Busy DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $177,095.48 and approximately $67,877.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,633.27 or 0.78339888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Busy DAO was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology. Busy DAO’s official website is busy.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

