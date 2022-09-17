Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Up 34.7% in August

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,180. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a negative net margin of 174.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

About Burning Rock Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 314.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,516,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 81.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,126,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 953,971 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 81.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,126,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 953,971 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

